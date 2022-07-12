Goldsboro Police search for suspect in attempted murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in an attempted murder and to use caution if you see him and call 911.

Police say there are outstanding warrants for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property for Quandre Weeks.

The charges stem from a June 19th shooting at 705 North George Street.

Police say Weeks should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Weeks’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Erkes at 919-580-4212.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.