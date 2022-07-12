Advertisement

ECU to conduct interviews to replace vice chancellor for student affairs

ECU student center
ECU student center(WITN)
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina university is preparing to replace a long time school leader.

East Carolina University has begun their search for a new vice chancellor for student affairs following Virginia Hardy who has held the position since 1993.

Hardy announced her plans to retire in February.

The interviews will begin Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. in the Bate building.

Interviews will be in closed session and run through Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast For July 12, 2022
Goldsboro Police search for suspect in attempted murder
Goldsboro teen charged in Rocky Mount shooting that injured two teens
Unemployment rises slightly in some Eastern Carolina counties
