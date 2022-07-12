ECU to conduct interviews to replace vice chancellor for student affairs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina university is preparing to replace a long time school leader.

East Carolina University has begun their search for a new vice chancellor for student affairs following Virginia Hardy who has held the position since 1993.

Hardy announced her plans to retire in February.

The interviews will begin Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. in the Bate building.

Interviews will be in closed session and run through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.