Date set for 2022 Pirate Cup golf tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The date has been announced for this year’s Pirate Cup golf tournament.

ECU Athletics & the HV3 Foundation announced the fundraising tournament will be held Friday, September 2. The tournament will be played at Brook Valley Country Club with a 9:00 A.M. shotgun start in a Texas Scramble Format.

Following the tournament, the ECU Women’s and Men’s golf teams and the HV3 Foundation will host an evening social at Brook Valley Country Club.

Team and individual registration will open on Thursday, July 21. All registration will take place on the 2022 Pirate Cup website. The Pirate Club will not be able to process any 2022 Pirate Cup registrations. All interested registrants should visit the Pirate Cup website or contact the HV3 Foundation at info@hv3foundation.orgfor questions.

Proceeds from the event benefit the ECU Women’s and Men’s golf teams.

