Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps return to summertime average

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - King tides will be reaching their peak tomorrow, however the rise in water level will be noticeable to folks along the coast. The full moon, or Buck Moon, is set for 5am Wednesday. For moon viewing, we’ll have a partly cloudy skies with thicker cloud cover along the coast.

The return of southwesterly winds along with additional sunshine will send out temperatures into the low 90s today. After two straight days of air temps about ten degrees below average, the 90s will be a welcome sight for many. The patchy morning fog will burn off before 10 a.m.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with low 90s ahead of a cold front. The front will drop in from the north Wednesday night and is expected to spark some thunderstorms over the afternoon and evening. Severe weather chances this week look low, however Wednesday evening does mark our best chance at seeing severe storms.

In the tropics, a surface low along the Gulf Coast has a 10% chance of tropical development over the next two days. However, once the low moves off the coast of Jacksonville, FL, it will encounter warm waters and favorable conditions for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a low (30%) chance of development over the next five days. The next name on our list will be ‘Danielle’.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot with a chance for PM T-storms. High 92. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a chance of PM T-storms. High 88. Winds SW-10 Rain chance: 40%

Friday

Partly sunny with a high near 85. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 40%.

Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 30%.

