There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

