Suspect wanted for stealing Children’s Miracle Network donation box

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Carolina police need help to find a man they say stole a donation box at a local gas station.

Winterville Police say the theft happened around 7:25 a.m. July 7 and again on July 8 at around 3:50 p.m. at the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Road.

Investigators say the man stole money from the Children’s Miracle Network donation box on both of these dates from the store.

Caption

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect or their vehicle, to call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. 

A reward is available for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.

