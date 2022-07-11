Search continues for missing man near North Topsail Beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for the body of a man who drowned Saturday in North Topsail Beach.

North Topsail Beach Police said a 39-year-old Antwaun Jackson went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim on Saturday afternoon. The man was able to bring the child back to safety but then began struggling himself.

Officials with the North Topsail Beach Police and Fire departments ended Monday’s search efforts around 3:00 p.m. due to high tide conditions.

Officials are now calling it a recovery search mission.

" Shock I think was our initial reaction like wow you know didn’t expect to hear that you know coming down to vacation,” said Michigan native Nathan Bruce. Bruce said he and his wife heard the news from a friend back home while on their drive down for vacation.

“A friend of ours at home texted us and my wife looked it up on the drive and you know a gentleman about my age, but you know I mean so I think that’s what alerted our friend to it thinking it was me,” he said.

Police say Jackson was caught in a rip current just off the shoreline of North Topsail Beach after swimming out to rescue a child from the water.

“Our officers went out and there was a civilian in water that was closer to him he threw a rescue can to him and try to get it to the victim it floated away from him so they got that back. The officers went towards him he went down about three times. The third time he didn’t come back up.”

Police say Jackson entered the water with a boogie board but lost it once he rescued the child and was swept out to sea.

Law enforcement says two officials swam out to rescue Jackson as he struggled in the water.

Tourists explained their heartbreak for the family and loved ones.

“Sadness obviously about you know for that family how hard that’s gotta be, you know? Just not knowing,” said Bruce.

Chief William Younginer says North Topsail Beach Police and Fire departments will look for a few more days this week for Jackson’s body before suspending the larger search parties.

With over 12 miles of beach strand and no lifeguards, Younginer stresses to those along the shoreline to be as cautious as possible at the beach during high tide.

Police say the Coast Guard, the Marine Corps, and county EMS were among the several agencies assisting in the search over the weekend.

