Crews working to recover body after weekend drowning at North Topsail Beach

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency crews are still searching for the body of a man who drowned Saturday in North Topsail Beach.

Onslow County Emergency Services director Norman Bryson said a 39-year-old man went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim on Saturday afternoon. The man was able to bring the child back to safety, but then began struggling himself.

Crews began searching the water following the incident, but returned to shore when a small-craft advisory went into effect because of rough waters.

According to officials, the search transitioned to a recovery mission Sunday afternoon and into Monday with crews continuing to search along the shore.

Monday morning Bryson said crews still have not found the 39-year-old following a weekend of searching on the water and shoreline.

The North Topsail beach fire and police departments were the primary responders working to save the man. They were helped by the Coast Guard and other agencies from Onslow and Pender Counties.

