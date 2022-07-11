Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City bar shooting

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting outside of the Westport Ale House.

The five remaining victims are expected to survive the shooting, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Several police cars swarmed the establishment around that time.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting Monday morning.

