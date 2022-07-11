Advertisement

Man accused of trying to kill Greene County deputy

Siheem Weems
Siheem Weems(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County man is accused of trying to kill a deputy sheriff with his vehicle on Sunday.

Sheriff Matt Sasser said it happened around 3:45 p.m. when deputies got a call to Ramblewood Apartments on 2nd Street in Snow Hill about a man with a firearm causing a disturbance.

The sheriff said Sgt. Phillip Heck saw Siheem Weems leave the apartment. Heck chased the man, who then got into a vehicle. Sasser said Weems backed his vehicle out of the parking area, and then hit Heck with the front of the vehicle.

Snow Hill police were able to chase Weems and the man was caught a short time later after a second foot chase.

The 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest and an outstanding warrant for assault on a female. He was jailed on a $225,000 secured bond.

Sgt. Heck was taken to the hospital and later released with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing
Officers inspect the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Wilson.
Teams dropping out of Wilson state championship tournaments after Sunday shooting
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Human remains believed to be missing kayaker found near Swansboro
Officers inspect the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Wilson.
Teams dropping out of Wilson state championship tournaments after Sunday shooting
Man wanted for stealing from donation box
Suspect wanted for stealing from Children’s Miracle Network donation box
Man suspected of stealing money from donation box
Larceny suspect