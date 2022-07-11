Man accused of trying to kill Greene County deputy

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County man is accused of trying to kill a deputy sheriff with his vehicle on Sunday.

Sheriff Matt Sasser said it happened around 3:45 p.m. when deputies got a call to Ramblewood Apartments on 2nd Street in Snow Hill about a man with a firearm causing a disturbance.

The sheriff said Sgt. Phillip Heck saw Siheem Weems leave the apartment. Heck chased the man, who then got into a vehicle. Sasser said Weems backed his vehicle out of the parking area, and then hit Heck with the front of the vehicle.

Snow Hill police were able to chase Weems and the man was caught a short time later after a second foot chase.

The 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest and an outstanding warrant for assault on a female. He was jailed on a $225,000 secured bond.

Sgt. Heck was taken to the hospital and later released with minor injuries.

