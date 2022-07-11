Advertisement

Magnolia Arts Center preparing for upcoming show

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina arts center is in its final preparations for its upcoming show.

Magnolia Arts Center will be putting on “Clue” based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

The show opens Thursday, July 14, and runs through the weekend. It continues the following weekend July 21- July 23.

“Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

For event times and tickets, click here.

