Advertisement

At least 23 hurt when car drives into crowd outside Argentina theater

A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.
A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.(Source: TN Argentina/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODOY CRUZ, Argentina (CNN) - A car drove into a crowd outside a theater in western Argentina Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Police say the car was conditioned for disabled drivers.

At least 23 people were injured in the incident. Three of them were hospitalized.

Authorities said people were leaving a play at the time of the incident.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below contains images that some may find disturbing.

Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Surveillance video shows the car approach. (Source: Diario Mendoza/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing
Officers inspect the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Wilson.
Active shooter scare cancels Eastern Carolina baseball tournament
Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Officers inspect the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Wilson.
Teams dropping out of Wilson state championship tournaments after Sunday shooting
Man wanted for stealing from donation box
Suspect wanted for stealing Children’s Miracle Network donation box
Man suspected of stealing money from donation box
Larceny suspect
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole