Human remains believed to be missing kayaker found near Swansboro

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in Onslow County believe the remains of a kayaker missing since New Year’s Day have been found in Onslow County.

Onslow County deputies say teenagers exploring the island found the human remains Saturday on Huggins Island which is part of Hammocks Beach State Park.

While they are awaiting a positive ID from the medical examiner, a preliminary investigation leads deputies to believe the remains belong to 73-year-old Warren Liner. He was on a solo kayaking trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle on December 31st.

Deputies say the man’s kayak and life jacket were found during a search on Bear Island a couple of days later, but not his body.

The North Carolina Park Service will do a grid search for additional evidence beginning today.

