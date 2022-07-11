Advertisement

Gov. Cooper signs state budget

(Governor Roy Cooper's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget act on Monday, the last day it would have automatically become law without his signature.

The nearly $28-billion spending plan gives teachers, state workers, and retirees a wage increase but did not include Medicaid expansion.

“This budget does not include Medicaid Expansion, but the leadership in both the House and Senate now support it and both chambers have passed it. Negotiations are occurring now and we are closer than ever to agreement on Medicaid Expansion, therefore a veto of this budget would be counterproductive,” said the governor.

The spending plan also includes investments in economic development, transportation and school safety.

Legislative leaders said they’re pleased Cooper signed the budget, and moving forward they remain committed to expanding Medicaid.

