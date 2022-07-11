Advertisement

Goldsboro teen charged in Rocky Mount shooting that injured two teens

Javen Jackson charged in double shooting
Javen Jackson charged in double shooting(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say a suspect is behind bars charged with shooting and injuring two teens Saturday night in what police say was a drug deal.

Police have charged 19-year-old Javen Jackson of Goldsboro with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

On July 9th around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting with injury in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive where they found 18-year-old Simon Battle and 18-year-old Brandon Bryant suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police say they were able to use a series of video cameras to identify a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

When they arrested Jackson they also seized a firearm from inside the residence.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video show kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning

Latest News

Search for missing man continues.
Search continues for missing man near North Topsail Beach
Human remains believed to be missing kayaker found near Swansboro
Human remains believed to be missing kayaker found near Swansboro
Junior lifeguard training program starts this week
Junior lifeguard training program starts this week
Search continues for missing man near North Topsail Beach