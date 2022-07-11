Goldsboro teen charged in Rocky Mount shooting that injured two teens

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say a suspect is behind bars charged with shooting and injuring two teens Saturday night in what police say was a drug deal.

Police have charged 19-year-old Javen Jackson of Goldsboro with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

On July 9th around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting with injury in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive where they found 18-year-old Simon Battle and 18-year-old Brandon Bryant suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police say they were able to use a series of video cameras to identify a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

When they arrested Jackson they also seized a firearm from inside the residence.

