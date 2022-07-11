Eastern Carolina gas prices drop 14 cents in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices continue to drop across North Carolina, including Eastern Carolina.

While some stations have gas for less than $4 per gallon, the state average is sitting at $4.31 according to AAA Monday morning. That is down 13 cents from last week.

The average in New Bern dropped 15 cents in the last week and is now $4.13. The Jacksonville area saw a 14 cents decline and is now $4.10 per gallon. Rocky Mount saw the smallest decrease of 13 cents. The average in that area is $4.24.

This is the fourth straight week of a decline according to GasBuddy. An expert says these prices will continue to improve – but in this volatile market, it wouldn’t take much to spoil it all.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong.” says Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy. “But we’re not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

