Drainage pipe replacement closes section of US-50
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -A section of US-50 was closed Sunday night and will be closed Monday night for drainage pipe replacement.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the portion of US-50 between Lightwood Bridge and Sholar Mills Roads will be closed at 6:00 p.m. and reopen at 6:00 a.m.
The closure comes as crews replace two drainage pipes.
Traffic will be detoured onto Lightwood Bridge where drivers can access either side of NC-50.
State officials encourage drivers to be cautious, drive slowly and consider allocating extra travel time.
