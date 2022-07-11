Advertisement

Cooper vetoes bill directing sheriffs to aid ICE

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that would demand North Carolina sheriffs learn the immigration status of their jails’ inmates and make an effort to hold them for federal agents.

Monday’s action marks the second time in four years that he vetoed a measure related to how local law enforcement should interact with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His 2019 veto was upheld and the GOP’s chances to override this veto appear small.

Monday’s veto was one of four that he announced before a midnight deadline to act on the remaining seven measures on his desk from the General Assembly session that ended July 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video show kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning

Latest News

Magnolia Arts Center preparing for upcoming show
Gov. Cooper signs state budget
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video show kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Gunfire at Wilson Little League game