Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Light rain drops stick around today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cloud cover we had this weekend will linger today, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy. A few light rain drops will come down through the day, but rainfall totals will sit at or below a quarter of an inch today. Highs will hit the low 80s due to the cloud cover, rain and winds out of the north-northeast. This onshore wind will make the arrival of King tides noticeable to folks along the coast. The higher King tides will be with us all week as the full moon is set for 5am Wednesday.

The return of southwesterly winds along with partly sunny skies will lift temperatures to near 90 Tuesday. Wednesday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with low 90s ahead of a cold front. The front will drop in from the north Wednesday night and is expected to spark some thunderstorms over the afternoon and evening. Severe weather chances this week look low, however Wednesday evening does mark our best chance at seeing severe storms.

In the tropics, a surface low along the Gulf Coast has a 0% chance of tropical development over the next two days. However, once the low moves off the coast of Jacksonville, FL, it will encounter warm waters and favorable conditions for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a low (30%) chance of development over the next five days.

Monday

Some sun breaking through the clouds. Light showers expected. Highs around 82. Wind: NE 5-10. Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot with a chance for PM T-storms. High 92. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 50%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a chance of PM T-storms. High 88. Winds SW-10 Rain chance 40%

