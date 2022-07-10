Advertisement

Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - No time to workout during the week? That’s not a problem because weekend workouts are still beneficial!

Packing your workout into a couple of days can still make a difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer.

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.

The key is getting the same amount. That is about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

So remember, every minute, every run, every squat, every burpee and every deadlift counts no matter when you do it.

