Advertisement

Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting

(KWTX #1)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive in Rocky Mount.

Police say they were initially called to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 Saturday night for a shooting with injury.

There, officers found two 18-year-old victims; both where shot.

One of the teens was taken to Nash General. The other was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

The criminal investigation division of the Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or text RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
The accident happened Thursday at this busy Greenville intersection.
Elderly woman charged in Greenville motorcycle crash
Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Shots fired on 4th of July in apartment complex.
“If I had’ve sat in that car my daughter wouldn’t have a mother today” residents voice concern after 4th of July shots fired
Siete Baker | Macendrick Smith
Four charged in connection with murder of Chowan County woman

Latest News

Topsail beach search called off
Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Winterville Watermelon Festival to have beer garden at 2022 celebration
NFL player hosts football camp at Eastern Carolina high school
Kids in Greenville came out for the first ever Cornell Powell Youth Football Camp Saturday
NFL player hosts football camp at Eastern Carolina high school