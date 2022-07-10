Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive in Rocky Mount.

Police say they were initially called to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 Saturday night for a shooting with injury.

There, officers found two 18-year-old victims; both where shot.

One of the teens was taken to Nash General. The other was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

The criminal investigation division of the Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or text RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637).

