Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers
Police group not backing former New Bern police chief in mayoral race
The accident happened Thursday at this busy Greenville intersection.
Elderly woman charged in Greenville motorcycle crash
Shots fired on 4th of July in apartment complex.
“If I had’ve sat in that car my daughter wouldn’t have a mother today” residents voice concern after 4th of July shots fired
Addison Bethea, 17, was bitten by a shark on June 30 in Florida and she is continuing to...
17-year-old shark bite victim taking first steps after surgery, continuing recovery

Latest News

Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting
Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting
Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing
Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child