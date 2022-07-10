Advertisement

Postage for absentee ballots set to increase

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of several elections in the state, the price of postage for absentee ballots is about to increase.

the U.S. Postal service will increase the price of a First-Class mail stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents starting July 10.

This means that those mailing in their absentee ballots should place 60 cents in postage or one forever stamp on their ballot-return envelope before mailing it back to their county board of elections office.

Several municipalities in the state have upcoming elections that could be affected by the postage increase including New Bern here in the east.

