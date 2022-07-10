Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, cooler, with periods of light rain Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak disturbance tracking over ENC today, will help keep clouds and a chance of some light rain in our forecast. Northeast winds behind a stalling cold front off the coast will keep temperatures below average. Many inland spots will never leave the 70s today, which is rare for a July day.

Drier weather will return to the area Monday and Tuesday as the boundary stalls far enough south to keep us dry. A few coastal rain drops will be possible both days before the rain chance builds back inland late Wednesday. All rain is needed as most of the area remains under a moderate to severe drought despite some good rain totals late Saturday.

Sunday

Cloudy with a few periods of light rain. Wind: NE 10-20. Rain chance: 50%

Monday

Mostly sunny with a light breeze and highs around 85. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89. Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with chance for PM T-showers. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 50%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a chance of PM T-storms. Winds SW-10 Rain chance 40%

