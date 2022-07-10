Advertisement

Beaufort man drives into utility pole, killed before officers arrive

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing his car into a utility pole early Sunday morning in Morehead City.

The driver was a 45-year-old man from Beaufort. His family was notified of his passing around noon on Sunday.

City officials say the crash happened at the railroad crossing near the port at Hwy. 70 and 4th Street.

Responders were dispatched to the scene around 1:50 a.m., but the man was dead before officers arrived.

No other identifying information was made available, as officers are still finalizing their report.

