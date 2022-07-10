Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest was made in the fatal shooting of a man in Wilson who was taken to the hospital by other citizens.

Police say they were called to the Wilson Medical Center just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning regarding a person who had been shot.

When officers got to the hospital, they found that Dagwhan Bowens, 25-years-old, was shot several times. The man later died from his injuries.

Wilson police officers charged 22-year-old Jyrel Briggs with first degree murder. Briggs is being held under no bond.

The area of 700 Viola Street has been secured as a crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Wilson police as anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

