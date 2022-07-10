Advertisement

Active shooter scare cancels Eastern Carolina baseball tournament

(Unsplash)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A baseball tournament was canceled after shots were heard near the Gillette Athletic Complex on Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the complex for a potential active shooter situation. They found an abandoned car on the edge of a wood line that was hit by gunfire.

Police determined that they were dealing with a shots fired in the city limits type of incident, not an active shooter.

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

