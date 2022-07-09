Advertisement

Winterville Watermelon Festival to have beer garden at 2022 celebration

(tcw-ksla)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site.

According to a Facebook post by the festival’s organizers, the beer garden will be limited to the concert area. So, festival goers will need to buy a concert ticket in order to buy beer.

In future years, access may expand.

The festival is working with local breweries to create custom brews for the event.

The 37th Watermelon Festival runs from August 25 to 28 at 324 Sylvania Street in Winterville. You can buy tickets to the concert here.

