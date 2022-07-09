Advertisement

Wilson police investigate early Saturday morning fatal shooing

(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are investigating the shooting death of a man in Wilson who was taken to the hospital by other citizens.

Police say they were called to the Wilson Medical Center just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning regarding a person who had been shot.

When officers got to the hospital, they found that Dagwhan Bowens, 25-years-old, was shot several times. The man later died from his injuries.

The area of 700 Viola Street has been secured as a crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Wilson police as anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

