Advertisement

Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After around three hours of attempting to rescue a man believed to be drowning on the northern end of North Topsail beach, crews have been called off.

Onslow County Emergency Services director Norman Bryson told WITN that a 39-year-old man went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim on Saturday afternoon. The man was able to bring the child back to safety, but then began struggling himself.

A small-craft advisory went into effect because of rough water and boat crews returned to shore for safety.

Officials say the search will pivot to a recovery mission Sunday morning.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments were the primary responders working to save the man. They were helped by the Coast Guard and other agencies from Onslow and Pender Counties.

Stay with WITN as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
The accident happened Thursday at this busy Greenville intersection.
Elderly woman charged in Greenville motorcycle crash
The security guard was fired after video showed him kicking one patron and pushing two others.
Security guard fired after video shows him kicking & pushing patrons at Greenville concert
Shots fired on 4th of July in apartment complex.
“If I had’ve sat in that car my daughter wouldn’t have a mother today” residents voice concern after 4th of July shots fired

Latest News

Wilson police investigate early Saturday morning fatal shooing
Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Winterville Watermelon Festival to have beer garden at 2022 celebration
Philip First Alert Forecast 0709
Philip First Alert Forecast 0709