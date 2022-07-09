Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After around three hours of attempting to rescue a man believed to be drowning on the northern end of North Topsail beach, crews have been called off.

Onslow County Emergency Services director Norman Bryson told WITN that a 39-year-old man went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim on Saturday afternoon. The man was able to bring the child back to safety, but then began struggling himself.

A small-craft advisory went into effect because of rough water and boat crews returned to shore for safety.

Officials say the search will pivot to a recovery mission Sunday morning.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments were the primary responders working to save the man. They were helped by the Coast Guard and other agencies from Onslow and Pender Counties.

