Raleigh Planned Parenthood event postponed due to threat

(Planned Parenthood)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Planned Parenthood fundraising event scheduled for Saturday in North Carolina’s capital city was postponed by organizers, who cited an unspecified security threat.

The concert and rally organized in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was set to be held outdoors at the Raleigh Rose Garden.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokesperson Molly Rivera said that the organization’s national office had been alerted to the situation. The Raleigh Police Department confirmed it was investigating the reported threat.

Planned Parenthood hopes to reschedule the event for later in the month or early August, Rivera said.

