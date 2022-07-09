Police group not backing former New Bern police chief in mayoral race

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association Crystal Coast Chapter is throwing its weight behind one of the candidates in the runoff race for New Bern mayor and it is not the former police chief.

The organization is supporting Alderman Jeffrey Odham over Toussaint Summers, saying Odham has demonstrated his willingness and desire to support the officers of the New Bern Police Department, specifically in upholding their right to due process.

The group says, “Under the leadership of Mr. Summers as chief of police, it was expressed to our membership that Mr. Summers had a desire to eliminate the Police Civil Service Board. This would effectively eliminate New Bern Police Officers’ right to due process.”

Summers says, “I expressed to the board and that may be what the concern might be as I express to the officers that there are better ways to ensure the due process for police officers obviously because there are 500 agencies in North Carolina, 497 have other ways of doing it. So I can certainly understand.”

Odham responded to the endorsement by saying, “I have told people considering the fact that I am not in law enforcement, I have never put a badge on and I have never went through BLET, I do not have that training but the fact that they have recognized the support I have given the police department over my eight years as alderman and the fact that they are reciprocating that support, it is very humbling.”

Early voting began Thursday morning at the Craven County Board of Elections after Summers edged out Odham by just four votes in May’s election. Because it was so close, Odham asked for a runoff.

Early voting runs through July 23rd, while the actual election day is on July 26th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.