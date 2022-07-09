Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid with more showers and storms

Heavy downpours will form from our tropical air today; localized flooding possible
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 8th
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pattern of evening fronts will continue Saturday; keeping the threat of some heavy rain with us for the first day of the weekend. The threat of severe weather won’t be quite as high but we can’t completely rule out a few severe thunderstorms developing late in the day.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s for most with winds holding out of the southwest at 7 to 15 mph. Rain drops will still be present early Sunday morning but with the parent front pulling away from the East, we may see some clearing by sunset Sunday. If you want to plan getting outdoors this weekend, Sunday afternoon will be your better bet of the two days, but spotty showers may keep some indoors. It will be cooler Sunday with highs within a couple of degrees of 80.

Drier weather will return to the area Monday and Tuesday as the boundary front stalls to our south. Coastal rain drops will be possible both days before the rain pushes inland over the second half of the week. The pattern of rain from next Wednesday through next Friday looks more consistent through the day, limiting severe weather chances while also giving us the drops we’ve been missing for months. All rain is needed as most of the area remains under a moderate to severe drought.

Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered downpours. High of 89. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 70% afternoon and evening

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and not as warm. Spotty showers, especially southern half of ENC. Wind: NE-10. Rain chance: 60%

Monday

Mostly sunny with a light breeze and highs around 84. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with chance for PM T-showers. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 40%

