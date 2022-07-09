Advertisement

DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.(DoorDash)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(DoorDash) - A glitch allowed thousands of DoorDash customers to make orders Thursday without verifying payment.

DoorDash customers flooded social media platforms showing them making lavish orders they didn’t have to pay for.

Some ordered thousands of dollars of top-shelf tequila; others received a lifetime supply of Plan B contraception.

DoorDash has acknowledged the hitch with its payment processing service and is working on canceling fraudulent orders.

Legal experts point out that using a fraudulent or expired card with a merchant is a criminal offense in America, regardless of the glitch.

Ironically, the customers taking advantage of the flaw and the system reportedly did not even bother to tip their DoorDash drivers.

Copyright 2022 DoorDash via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section 8 housing eviction
Greenville apartment complexes to terminate Section 8 leases, raises rent for others
Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
The accident happened Thursday at this busy Greenville intersection.
Elderly woman charged in Greenville motorcycle crash
The security guard was fired after video showed him kicking one patron and pushing two others.
Security guard fired after video shows him kicking & pushing patrons at Greenville concert
Shots fired on 4th of July in apartment complex.
“If I had’ve sat in that car my daughter wouldn’t have a mother today” residents voice concern after 4th of July shots fired

Latest News

Hundreds of abortion rights activists are in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to rally and march to...
Abortion rights activists march to the White House
Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide...
Demonstrators show up in force for Women’s March in DC
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23,...
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory