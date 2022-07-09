Advertisement

Demonstrators show up in force for Women’s March in DC

Protestors are calling on the Biden administration and Congress to take federal action to guarantee nationwide abortion access.
Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide...
Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide abortion access.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a show of numbers in Washington, protestors are raising their voices to demand more action to protect abortion access.

Despite rainy weather, many demonstrators gathered for the Women’s March, meeting at Franklin Park in downtown Washington.

The forecast was a backdrop to the emotions demonstrators say they’re feeling.

“I’m here because without Roe v. Wade, I might not be here,” said Keiko Zoll from Massachusetts. “It saved my life.”

Now a mother, Zoll says experiences with infertility and complications from contraceptives made her journey to motherhood a difficult one.

Another protestor, who just gave his first name Jonathan, says his wife suffered a miscarriage. He doesn’t think Democrats are doing enough to protect abortion rights.

“I want my wife to have the same access to safe abortions that she had before Roe v. Wade was dismantled,” he said.

Saturday’s march comes one day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order intended to protect reproductive healthcare services including abortion.

That move by the White House was in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade two weeks ago.

Rachel O’Leary Camona is the Women’s March executive director.

“We welcome this first step that should be the first step in a long journey of stepping up into leadership,” said Carmona.

In the wake of the ruling, Republicans maintain the high court’s position protects unborn life, but Democrats say the decision takes away a women’s right to choose her own reproductive journey.

Next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote for a second time to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. That legislation promises to protect the ability to provide abortion services and for women to make their own determinations to continue or end a pregnancy.

Members initially voted on the measure last September, but a vote failed in the Senate in May. That prevented the legislation from reaching President Biden’s desk.

