‘We would offer the vaccine to exposed individuals’: Pitt County Health Director prepares for roll out of monkeypox vaccine

GREENVILLE (WITN) - Pitt County is one of seven counties in North Carolina getting monkeypox vaccines from the federal government.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says North Carolina is getting 444 doses of Jynneos, a vaccine that can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

The local health departments of Pitt County, along with Buncombe, Durham, Forsythe, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, and Wake counties, will get these doses first. As more doses become available, more locations will be added.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail says the health department has less than 100 vaccines.

He also says the incubation period for the virus is typically up to 17 days, so if you get a vaccine immediately after being exposed it can prevent you from getting sick.

“We would offer that vaccine to exposed individuals,” Silvernail said. “They would get a dose like any other injection. That would be given as soon as they’re identified as a contact and they would be given a second dose in about 28 days to complete the vaccination series.”

Case numbers are posted on the CDC site here.

People who meet these criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to get the vaccine.

The Pitt County Health Department can be reached at (252) 902-2300.

