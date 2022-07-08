Seven sights fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Five sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week, ending the river’s clean-water streak.

“Heavy, flashy rains have brought concentrated pollutants into certain areas of the waterway, which is expected during heavy rains,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director.

The five sites that failed on the Tar-Pamlico are Tar River Reservoir in Rocky Mount, Town Common and Wildwood Park in Greenville; Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Pamlico Plantation, both just east of Washington.

On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed for a fourth week running: Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek and Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Sound Rivers says boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution at these sites, as exposure to bacteria-laden waters comes with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are then tested for the bacteria E. coli by Sound Rivers’ staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.

