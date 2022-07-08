Saving Graces for Felines: Catarina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines cat of the week for July 8 is Catarina.

Catarina came to Saving Graces alongside her six kittens when they were less than a week old.

While her babies have found their forever homes, mom is still in need of one.

She is the perfect pet for someone who likes company while they sit on the couch and relax.

Saving Graces says Catarina is a very mellow and laid back kitty, but is still young enough to be playful.

She doesn’t mind other pets and would do well in a home with kids too.

To adopt Catarina visit Saving Graces for Felines website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.