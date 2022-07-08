New CDC map shows community spread risks for Eastern Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control shows just two Eastern Carolina counties in low risk for community spread of COVID-19.

The CDC map that came out today shows just Jones and Pamlico counties in the “green”, while Beaufort, Martin, Pitt, and Washington counties are in the high risk category for the spread of the virus.

The rest of the counties are in the “yellow” or medium risk category.

Three weeks ago, the map showed 10 Eastern Carolina counties in the “red”.

Nationwide, the CDC says 41% of U.S. counties are at low risk, 38% medium, and 21% high risk for the spread of the virus.

