Moyock man charged with killing two dogs, injuring two others

MOYOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Currituck County man has been charged after two dead dogs were found at a home in Moyock.

Currituck County Animal Services and Control made the discovery on Sunday at a home on Mack Jones Road. In addition to the two dead French bulldogs, two other dogs were found alive with injuries.

Christopher Riedel, who lives at the home, was charged with two felony animal abuse counts, and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse on Thursday.

Christopher Riedel (Currituck County jail)

Riedel was given a $40,000 bond and has his first appearance on Wednesday.

The two surviving dogs were returned to their owner, who is an acquaintance of Riedel, according to a news release.

