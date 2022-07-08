Advertisement

Four charged in connection with murder of Chowan County woman

Siete Baker | Macendrick Smith
Siete Baker | Macendrick Smith(Chowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been charged in connection with the shooting death last month of an Edenton woman.

Chowan County deputies say Macendrick Smith, of Tyner, and Siete Baker, of Ahoskie, were both charged with murder this morning.

Lakita Morring was shot dead on June 28th, her body was found just before midnight on Highway 32 just north of Greenhall Road.

In addition to Smith and Baker, Brandi Miller and Grace Carter, both from Gates County, were charged with accessory after the fact.

The two murder suspects are being held under no bond, while Miller and Carter had bonds set at $25,000.

