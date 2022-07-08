Advertisement

Elderly woman charged in Greenville motorcycle crash

The accident happened Thursday at this busy Greenville intersection.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is recovering after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon involving four vehicles that was caught on video.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road & Highway 43 around 1:40 p.m.

Aaron Childs, Jr. was driving his motorcycle on Highway 43 when police said a car coming from the other direction made a left turn in front of him.

The 53-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle, hitting the hood & windshield of the woman’s car, and then partially through the windshield of another vehicle.

Witnesses told police that 72-year-old Lois Hecker, of Greenville, had a yellow light that had turned red or that she had a yellow light and “was trying to make it.”

She was charged with unsafe movement by police who say that Childs received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

