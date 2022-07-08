Advertisement

Martin County deputies seeking information in 32- year-old cold case

Martin County patrol car
Martin County patrol car(Martin County sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Decades later and deputies are still trying to solve a case where a man died from being hit by a train.

Back on July 8, 1991 Douglas Wagg Jr. was hit by a train on the railroad tracks near Wildcat Road and Belcher Road off of US-64 near Williamston.

The 27-year-old who lived in the Jamesville area died from the crash.

According to Martin County deputies, during the past several months new information has been developed and new leads are being investigated.

Anyone with information about Wagg’s activities leading up to the night of his death are asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 789-4500.

