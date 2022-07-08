Advertisement

Deputies believe more victims possible after man charged with child sex crimes

Victor Wilcox
Victor Wilcox(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies have arrested a man on sex charges involving young children and believe there may be more victims they don’t know about.

Victor Wilcox, who currently lives in Havelock, has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child.

Deputies say they have identified multiple victims ranging from two to seven years of age. The sexual offenses happened over the past five years and most occurred in the western areas of Craven County, according to a news release.

Deputies believe there are more victims involving the 33-year-old Wilcox and encourage anyone with information to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252 636 6620 or Craven County Communications at 252 633 2357.

Wilcox is under an $850,000 bond and deputies say additional charges against him are pending.

