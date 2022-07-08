Advertisement

CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins

The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – The Nashville Zoo is celebrating two new additions – both one of the zoo’s signature animals.

Officials announced Wednesday the births of two clouded leopard cubs.

The male and female cubs were born June 30 to the same parents.

Each came into the world weighing about half a pound and measuring around 4 inches long.

The newborn felines are the first clouded leopard cubs born at the zoo since 2019.

The zoo’s veterinary team is currently taking care of them to ensure their best chance of survival.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
The security guard was fired after video showed him kicking one patron and pushing two others.
Security guard fired after video shows him kicking & pushing patrons at Greenville concert
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Three of the four vehicles involved in the crash can be seen in this picture
Four vehicles involved in crash just outside of Greenville
Desreon Harris
Stepfather of killed toddler charged with murder in Jacksonville

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
Biden visits CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
Vandals destroy 76-year-old woman's wheelchair ramp
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records