Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms back again to wrap up the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pattern of evening fronts will continue today and Saturday, keeping the threat of thunderstorms intact as we head into the weekend. The threat of severe weather won’t be quite as high on today or tomorrow, but we can’t completely rule out a few severe thunderstorms developing late in the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s for most with winds holding out of the west-southwest at 7 to 15 mph. Rain drops will still be present early Sunday morning but with the parent front pulling away from the East, we may see some clearing by sunset Sunday. If you want to plan getting outdoors this weekend, Sunday afternoon will be your better bet of the two days.

Drier weather will return to the area Monday and Tuesday as the boundary front stalls to our south. Coastal rain drops will be possible both days before the rain pushes inland over the second half of the week. The pattern of rain from next Wednesday through next Friday looks more consistent through the day, limiting severe weather chances while also giving us the drops we’ve been missing for months. All rain is needed as most of the area remains under a moderate to severe drought.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. High of 87. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 70% afternoon and evening

Saturday

Partly cloudy with isolated downpours. High of 89. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 60% afternoon and evening

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 85. Wind: NE10 G20. Rain chance: 30%

Monday

Mostly sunny with a light breeze and highs around 85. Wind: NE10 G15.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.