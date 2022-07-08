Advertisement

Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

The Pickens County Coroner's Office after a body was found less than a mile from where a missing man was last seen. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man’s body was found in a South Carolina creek thanks to an observant wedding party.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, people attending a wedding reception called the sheriff’s office to report an unusual smell around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek bed.

Officials said the body was found less than a mile from the home of Francis Alward, a missing 80-year-old man, although the body has not yet been identified.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
The security guard was fired after video showed him kicking one patron and pushing two others.
Security guard fired after video shows him kicking & pushing patrons at Greenville concert
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Three of the four vehicles involved in the crash can be seen in this picture
Four vehicles involved in crash just outside of Greenville
Desreon Harris
Stepfather of killed toddler charged with murder in Jacksonville

Latest News

FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.
Report: Vince McMahon paid more than $12M in hush money to 4 women
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Victor Wilcox
Deputies believe more victims possible after man charged with child sex crimes
FILE - Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio...
Report finds ‘unnecessary’ force by agents at Rio Grande
A Colorado man is planning to join a unique club by pushing a peanut to the top of a summit in...
Colorado man to push peanut up mountain