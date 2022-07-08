Advertisement

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament makes history with record payout

This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament recently celebrated 64 years of action-packed offshore competition with a record-breaking purse and top prize payout.

This year, 266 teams and over 1,500 competitors vied for a piece of the impressive $5,858,875 purse, and the winning team was able to stack up a total payout of $3,489,813 – a record only surpassed by one other event in all of billfishing’s tournament history.

The week-long tournament started off strong with Captain Neil Sykes of the 72-foot Viking, “MERCENARIA” and angler Matthew Brown weighing a 572.6-pound blue marlin on day one. Their entry into the Fabulous Fisherman division of the tournament immediately ensured them at least $777,750 for bringing the first blue marlin to the scales weighing over 500-pounds.

Although seven additional blue marlins were brought to the scales at Big Rock Landing throughout the tournament, none could unseat the 572.6-pound fish weighed by “MERCENARIA” on the first day. The team’s first-place blue marlin along with their Fabulous Fisherman prize added up to winnings of $3,489,813

NBA & North Carolina basketball icon, Michael Jordan, also added to the Day 1 excitement, backing into Big Rock Landing in Morehead City aboard his 80-foot Viking yacht, “CATCH 23″ and weighing a 24-pound mahi.

The Big Rock is not just a week-long sportfishing tournament or unique spectating destination, it is also a charitable foundation that gives to the local community throughout the year. Total charitable contributions since The Big Rock Foundation formed in 1986 exceed $7.5 million.

CLICK HERE to view the 2022 leaderboard & total prize payouts

