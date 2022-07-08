Beaufort County emergency services director makes progress, endures setbacks following crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weeks later the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to make progress and having some set backs as he recovers from a serious motorcycle crash.

According to Carnie Hedgepeth’s family, he has opened his eyes several times, but is still nonverbal and mostly unresponsive.

They say he has developed a fever and is being treated for a Urinary Tract Infection.

The prior update reported Hedgepeth was completely taken off the ventilator for two hours and medical staff at ECU Health Medical Center planned to increase the frequency that he’s off the machine.

Hedgepeth was driving his motorcycle on Mozingo Road in Pitt County back on June 20 when troopers say a car pulled out in front of him from a side road.

Joshua Joyner has been charged by troopers with failure to yield and driving with a revoked license.

