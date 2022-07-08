Advertisement

Bayboro man facing four child porn counts

Michael Stocks
Michael Stocks(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is locked up in jail after being charged with having child pornography.

Pamlico County deputies and the SBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Michael Stocks on Wednesday after searching the man’s home in Bayboro.

The investigation began when investigators received information that Stocks possessed child porn.

The 32-year-old man was charged with four felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Stocks was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

